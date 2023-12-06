In a recent incident in the Houston area, two men were charged with posing as dentists. This raises concerns about the importance of verifying healthcare providers' credentials.

Jose Uzeta and Alberto Flores were arrested for practicing dentistry without proper licenses. This highlights the potential risks patients may face when seeking medical care from unqualified individuals.

Jose Uzeta(left), facing an indecent assault charge, is not licensed. Alberto Flores (right), 52, is also in custody, charged with a Dentistry Act violation for practicing without a license.

The Texas Medical Board's website lets you quickly check healthcare professionals' licensing status to safeguard you and your loved ones.

This comprehensive online platform allows users to verify healthcare providers' licenses quickly. By entering the name of your healthcare professional, you can access essential information about their licensing status. This will ensure that they are qualified and authorized to practice.

How to Use the Website:

1. Visit the Texas Medical Board website.

2. Enter the name of your healthcare provider in the search bar.

3. If applicable, review the information displayed, including their license status and any disciplinary actions.

Verifying your healthcare provider's credentials is a simple yet powerful step to ensure safe and effective medical care. Licensed professionals adhere to rigorous standards and regulations, providing you with confidence that your well-being is in capable hands.