Venezuela releases jailed Americans in exchange for migrants deported to El Salvador

Venezuela has released several jailed Americans as part of a deal that also frees migrants deported to El Salvador by the United States.

Among those affected are alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, previously sent to the Central American country by the Trump administration.

Americans released from Venezuela

Maria and Eddie Quevedo

What they're saying:

Maria Quevedo, the mother of Eddie Hurtado Quevedo, a Venezuelan man who was sent to El Salvador's confinement center, expressed relief upon learning her son is now back in Venezuela.

"I feel calmer. I feel happy because, for me, he's out of danger now," Quevedo said.

When Quevedo first heard about the potential agreement between El Salvador and Venezuela, she was skeptical.

"I saw the news but didn't believe it because it wasn't from a reliable source," she explained. "But when I woke up this morning and saw the news, everyone was calling me—journalists, lawyers—and I was really surprised."

Quevedo was devastated when her son was initially sent to El Salvador's CECOT confinement center. She insists her son is not a member of Tren de Aragua and has no criminal record in the United States or Venezuela.

"I was overjoyed to see that my son was now free. He is in his own country, in our country, now free. It was the best birthday present," she said, noting that she had prayed for this outcome.

Despite her son's return to Venezuela, Quevedo has not yet spoken with him due to ongoing quarantine procedures.

"I love him, and I feel very proud of the strong young man he has become," she said.

Alleged gang member deported to El Salvador

The backstory:

Quevedo was shocked to see Eddie in a video posted on X, showing alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua arriving at El Salvador's maximum-security prison, El CECOT.

Peruvian records show Eddie has no criminal history. However, during an immigration court date, Maria learned that the U.S. had evidence against Eddie, alleging he was a member of Tren de Aragua. Maria says her son has 19 tattoos, none associated with the gang.