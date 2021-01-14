Vehicle found submerged in bayou in Highlands, body recovered
article
HIGHLANDS, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was found submerged in a bayou.
Details are limited but we're told the vehicle was found on the 7600 block of Thompson.
Authorities said a body was located at the scene, but no other details were released.
The Harris County Offices of Forensic Sciences will be working the Harris County Sheriff's Office to establish and ID the individual, and to determine the cause of death.