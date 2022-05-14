Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle crashes into Houston police unit overnight

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
hpd fleet crash 5-14-22 article

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Houston Police Department unit overnight. 

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 9400 block of Hammerly Boulevard in Houston

According to Houston police, a Houston Police Department unit was traveling northbound on Blalock Road and proceeded through a green light. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

At the same time, police said a civilian vehicle, with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Hammerly Boulevard and ran a red light striking the HPD unit.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 