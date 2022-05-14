Vehicle crashes into Houston police unit overnight
article
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Houston Police Department unit overnight.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the 9400 block of Hammerly Boulevard in Houston.
According to Houston police, a Houston Police Department unit was traveling northbound on Blalock Road and proceeded through a green light.
At the same time, police said a civilian vehicle, with three people inside, was traveling eastbound on Hammerly Boulevard and ran a red light striking the HPD unit.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
