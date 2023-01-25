Van Buren Street: Houston police investigating murder/suicide

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a murder/suicide on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Van Buren Street just after 8:15 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3

According to police, officers responded to a check welfare call after it was reported that the female victim left work and was supposed to return.

However, police said, she didn't return, and neighbors were concerned for her safety.

When officers made entry into the apartment, they found a male and female, in their late 20s, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

It was reported to police that the two were in a dating relationship but broke up.

SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV

No other details were provided.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.