Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Outside Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children's photos as the couple moved along the row.

After visiting the memorial, Biden arrived for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a teacher nearby held up a sign that said, "Mr. President, thank you for coming. I'm a teacher."

Later, the president planned to meet privately with family members at a community center and then with first responders at the airport before returning to Washington, the White House said. He was not expected to deliver formal remarks.

The visit to Uvalde is Biden’s second trip in less than two weeks to comfort a community in mourning.

On May 17, he was in Buffalo, New York, to meet with victims' families and condemn white supremacy after a shooter espousing the racist "replacement theory" killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.

The Bidens’ visit comes amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the school shooting.

Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help even as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed that the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation prompted fresh anguish and questions about whether more lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will review the law enforcement response and make its findings public.

On Wednesday, before details about the delayed officer response were known, Biden had praised their efforts, saying, "brave local officers and Border Patrol agents intervened to save as many children as they could."

Authorities have said the shooter legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

Speaking on Saturday, Biden said something had to change in response to the attack.

"I call on all Americans at this hour to join hands and make your voices heard, to work together to make this nation what it can and should be," Biden said. "I know we can do this. We’ve done it before.’’

Hours after the shooting, Biden delivered an impassioned plea for additional gun control legislation, asking: "When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?"

With Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, the president, who has suffered the loss of two of his own children — though not to gun violence — spoke in visceral terms about the grief of the loved ones of the victims and the pain that will endure for the students who survived.

"To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," Biden said. "There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out."

Over the years, Biden has been intimately involved in the gun control movement’s most notable successes, such as the 1994 assault weapons ban, and its most troubling disappointments, including the failure to pass new legislation after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

In the White House, Biden has tried to chip away at gun violence through executive orders. He faces few new options now, but executive action might be the best the president can do, given Washington's sharp divisions on gun control legislation. Lawmakers restarted long-stalled negotiations on expanding background check requirements and encouraging "red flag" laws meant to keep guns out of the hands of those with mental health issues, but the talks face an uphill battle on Capitol Hill.

