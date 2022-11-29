USMNT defeats Iran 1-0, advances to the World Cup knockoff rounds for first time since 2014

It was a do-or-die day for Team USA, but the men pulled off a win against Iran, escaping elimination. That means the US will now move on to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup.

It’s been 24 years since the USA and Iran met on the pitch. When the teams faced each other in the1998 World Cup, Iran beat the US in the group stage. But this time around, the USA took the win, and the team will now advance to the round of 16.

"It took us a lot of years to do this. We got to the next level; our show comes here in 2026 to Houston. So, get ready people, get ready. But thank god US passes to the next round," said Roland Olivarez.

"I think it’s great that so many Americans are getting into the world of soccer, the real football," said Moira Holden, mom of Stu Holden, a FOX Sports Broadcaster and former U.S. men's player.

"I was very nervous. I think that we could’ve scored more goals. However, that’s not how it goes sometimes. We won and that’s what matters the most. We got three points," said Shehzad Roopani.

38 minutes into the game and forward Christian Pulisic scored a goal for Team USA, sacrificing his all for his country. Pulisic appeared to have suffered an abdominal injury and was taken out after half time.

"That's patriotism. It’s just another guy giving up limbs, doing what he has to do for the country and protect the country and here we are on to the next round. I am very respectful for what he did because I don’t know if I could make the same sacrifice," said Paul Parker.

After winning their matches on Tuesday, Senegal and the Netherlands will be moving on to the knockout rounds for group A, along with England and Team USA for group B.

The knockout rounds begin Saturday, December 3rd. The US is scheduled to take on the Netherlands at 9 A.M. CST.