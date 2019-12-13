USDA issues alert for misbranded Canadian chicken soup containing allergens shipped to H-E-B stores

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a chicken soup product imported from Canada because they say the products are misbranded and contain undeclared known allergens.

FSIS says the Canadian company recalled the products after receiving consumer complaints. The products were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.

The chicken soup affected is 16-ounce plastic containers of H-E-B Meal Simple Butter Chicken Soup, with a best-by date of Jan. 21, 2020 and UPC Code 0 41220 79872 8. The products also have Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection.

According to the alert, the soup contains known allergens wheat and soy, which are not declared on the product label.

The refrigerated soup was produced on Jan. 21.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Anyone who has purchased this product is urged not to consume it, instead, the product should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For those needing to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.