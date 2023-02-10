Pentagon shoots down ‘object’ flying in US airspace off Alaska, White House says

The Pentagon on Friday shot down an unknown "object" flying at about 40,000 feet off the coast of Alaska — the second time in a week U.S. officials downed some type of flying object over the United States.

President Joe Biden ordered the move at the recommendation of Pentagon officials, according to John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. The object posed a "reasonable threat" to the safety of civilian flights.

Kirby described the object as roughly the size of a small car.

It came less than a week after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast. Officials are still recovering debris from that object.

But the White House officials drew major differences between the two episodes. Kirby said it wasn't yet known who owned the object, and he did not say that it was a balloon. Officials also couldn't say if there was any surveillance equipment on it. He also didn't know yet where it came from or what its purpose was.

Kirby said fight pilots visually examining the object ascertained that it was not manned.

The object fell into frigid waters and officials expected they could recover debris faster than from last week's massive balloon.

On Saturday, the U.S. shot down the balloon after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian craft and threatened repercussions.

Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground.

China responded that it reserved the right to "take further actions" and criticized the U.S. for "an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates.