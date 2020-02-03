UPDATE: HCSO says remains found at construction site are not viable fetus

Authorities have just determined that remains found at a north Houston construction site are not that of a viable fetus as previously speculated.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, construction workers found what they believed to be a human fetus near Interstate 45 and West Richey Road. The construction site is surrounded by an open field.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was immediately called to the scene.

“It’s so small, it’s hard to see how it was formed,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “You do see what appears to be the umbilical cord attached to it.”

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the possible remains were likely left in the area over the weekend or early Monday morning.

A worker named Raul Larios told FOX 26 he made the discovery while he was using a bulldozer.

“I was very shocked when I saw it and I told my boss right away what I saw,” said Larios. “He called 911.”

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences completed its investigation and determined the remains were not those of a viable fetus.