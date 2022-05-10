Unresponsive toddler pulled from neighborhood pool in Cypress

article

An unresponsive toddler was pulled from a neighborhood pool in Cypress on Tuesday night.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the call came in around 8:45 p.m. at 8900 Windhaven Lake Drive in the Windhaven subdivision.

Officials said a pool maintenance person pulled the toddler, who is believed to be two years old, from the pool.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital West.

The child's condition was not provided.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said, "our prayers are going out for the child's recovery and for the crews on scene and at the hospital."

Authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest information.