University students not skipping spring break plans

For many of our students, spring break has either started or is right around the corner, but as cases of coronavirus continue to rise, are students changing their plans?

We spoke with students on campus at the University of Houston about their travel plans, and if the threat of COVID-19 forced them to cancel. Many planned on staying local, while others said they wouldn’t dream of canceling their plans like Isiah Martin who is going to Miami.

“I’m concerned, but I mean at the end of the day it’s spring break, it only happens once a year, and I’m excited to enjoy my spring break," he said.

None of the students from the University of Houston that we spoke with were planning to go abroad but were concerned even though they are staying local.

“Kind of considered not going, especially since we plan on going in town while we are there, but probably gonna do it anyway cause I don’t know, I don’t want to cancel my spring break plans," John Gentry said.

While others said it shouldn’t be a problem if you pack the right stuff.

“Like sanitizers, soap, shampoo, and a lot of washing hands," Karim Alhakim, who is going on a camping trip with the university, says.

The University of Houston continues to restrict university-related travel to all the countries that the CDC considers high risk for contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

