University of Houston student sues over fraternity hazing allegations

An incoming University of Houston student is now suing over allegations of hazing.

UH named in hazing lawsuit

The lawsuit targets the Beta Nu chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, which has since been shut down by the national organization.

The University of Houston is also named in the suit, filed Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit claims the student was subjected to physical abuse, forced consumption, and public humiliation while pledging to fraternity.

In one instance, the student claims he was punished for missing a cleaning assignment, and was forced to do hundreds of pushups and squats while blindfolded, and collapsed multiple times. The lawsuit alleges it was forced exertion that landed the student in the hospital on November 6th with acute kidney failure and rhabdomyolysis.

Thirteen defendants are named in the lawsuit, including the chapter president, pledge master, sorority relations chair, and risk management officer.

The other side:

In its original statement, Pi Kappa Phi says it closed its Beta Nu chapter at the University of Houston following violations of the fraternity's risk management policy and membership conduct standards.

The fraternity nor the University of Houston have commented on the newly filed lawsuit.