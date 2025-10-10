United flight bound for Milwaukee returns to Bush Intercontinental Airport following mechanical incident

The Brief No injuries have been reported after a United flight bound for Milwaukee had to divert back to Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday afternoon. According to FlightAware, United flight 6280, operated by Mesa Airlines, took off from Bush Intercontinental Airport just before 2:30 p.m. Officials said 71 people were on board the flight.



What we know:

According to FlightAware, United flight 6280, operated by Mesa Airlines, took off from Bush Intercontinental Airport just before 2:30 p.m.

According to the Houston Fire Department, an Alert II was issued for the flight due to a flap issue on the wing around 3:25 p.m.

Flight data information from FlightAware shows the flight returned to Bush Airport about an hour later.

What they're saying:

According to a statement from Mesa Airlines, who operated the flight, there was no fire on board the plane. Officials said the flight crew acted in accordance with established procedures and the aircraft landed safely without incident.

Officials said 71 people were on board the flight.