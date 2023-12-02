United Airlines Fantasy Flight takes children on special holiday trip to the North Pole

This year’s "Fantasy Flight" is an annual special holiday trip that United Airlines and Children’s Hospice International organized for kids being treated in the Washington D.C. area.

United Airlines Fantasy Flight is flying nearly 100 kids with life-threatening illnesses from Children's Hospice International, along with their families, to experience a Fantasy Flight to the North Pole.

Excitement and anticipation filled the airplane as kids in need eagerly got ready to leave Dulles International Airport for the "North Pole" Saturday morning.

With special care, the families boarded the United 777 aircraft and took off. When the wheels touched down, the excitement grew.

The 30-40 minute flight landed at Gate D29, which was completely decked out and transformed into the "North Pole."

Dulles Fire and Rescue members who accompanied the families on the flight, handed out toys, United volunteers offered large spreads of food, and Georgetown University students sang carols as local high school students dressed in costumes.

The Fantasy Flights started at Dulles, and have since expanded to more than a dozen airports nationwide.