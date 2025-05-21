Union leader says dozens of Houston ISD custodial, maintenance jobs at risk

The Brief Union leader Hector Mireles reports that 60–70 custodial and maintenance positions in Houston ISD, including supervisory roles, could be eliminated as part of a district-wide restructuring effort. Mireles raised concerns about safety, warning that the cuts could compromise proper chemical handling, HVAC repairs, and preparedness for hurricane season. HISD says it is evaluating staffing levels based on operational efficiency and "cleanable square footage."



Dozens of maintenance and custodial workers in Houston ISD could soon be out of a job, according to the union that represents them. Hector Mireles, president of the Texas Support Personnel Employees Local 1, tells FOX 26, that an estimated 60 to 70 positions — including supervisory roles — are expected to be eliminated as part of a district-wide restructuring effort.

A memo sent to staff members

In a memo dated May 20, distributed to a number of staff members, a meeting to discuss "a reduction in force" is set for Thursday afternoon.

According to Mireles, the district has informed workers they will have the opportunity to reapply for their positions, potentially at a lower pay rate.

"That’s what the concerns and issues that a lot of the employees are discussing and worried about," Mireles said.

The possible cuts are raising alarms among staff members who say they are already stretched thin and are now preparing for hurricane season and the critical summer cleaning period.

"We're in the middle of preparing for hurricane season. How are we going to prepare for our summer cleaning that we've done for years and years?" Mireles said. "The most important thing is who's going to be responsible that the chemicals employees use to clean the school are not mixed? If someone uses the wrong chemicals, and a student in summer school gets sick, what are we going to do?"

He warned that removing experienced supervisors could put students and staff at risk, especially if hazardous materials are mishandled.

Possible cuts could impact HVAC specialists

In addition to possible custodial cuts, positions in the maintenance department—including HVAC specialists—are also on the chopping block, according to Mireles. That’s raising more concerns, especially with rising temperatures and reports from parents of air conditioning issues on several campuses.

"We hire outside companies to come in and fix it, when we have personnel in place that can diagnose the actual problem," Mireles said. "Instead of paying an outside company four to five hours of labor, we have people now, without cuts, that can save thousands of dollars."

Mireles said his union has a meeting scheduled with HISD officials next week to discuss the proposed cuts. He questioned whether the district is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its workers and students.

This year’s move mirrors a similar round of layoffs from April 2024, when approximately 150 support staff were let go, with HISD citing budget constraints at the time.

HISD undergoes more "restructuring"

In response to FOX 26’s inquiry about the possible cuts, HISD issued a statement:

The union says it will continue to advocate for the retention of experienced staff.