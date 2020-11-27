Unidentified suspect accused of setting fire in laundry room in SE Houston

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of setting a fire in a laundry room in southeast Houston.

The fire was set inside a laundry room in the 6900 block of South Loop East around 4:56 a.m. October 11.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance placing combustible material behind the laundry machine in the laundry room, according to Crime Stoppers. The material reportedly began to smoke and caught fire.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a slender build and dark hair. Crime Stoppers shared photos of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Arson Bureau need the public's assistance identifying an arson suspect. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

