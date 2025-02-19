Undocumented migrants targeted to self-deport: Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures show illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border have dropped. Secretary Kristi Noem launched a multi-million dollar ad campaign warning migrants in the country to self-deport.



Border Watchers,

It’s been almost a month since President Donald Trump and his administration has been in office. A lot has happened when it comes to immigration and border security. It feels like every day something new was happening. New information, new laws, new lawsuits, new operations. Things are starting to settle down it seems like.

In the month of January, the federal government was providing daily updates on how many illegal migrants were being deported. That has since stopped. Border czar Tom Homan has voiced his frustration and is not pleased with the number of illegal migrants that have been deported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released updated figures for the month of January. Numbers show illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped.

Jan 2025: 61,465

Jan 2024: 176,195

Jan 2023: 157,358

Jan 2022: 154,874

The Trump Administration has amped up their messaging to deter illegal migrants from entering the country and for those who are already in the United States – they’re also being targeted.

Secretary Kristi Noem with the Department of Homeland Security has launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign targeting illegal migrants in the country to self-deport.

We’ll see if this is an effective way to target illegal migrants and how many will actually self-deport.