Undocumented Canadian immigrant sentenced in Houston for cocaine trafficking

An undocumented immigrant from Canada has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

Jack Kasjaniuk, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in the transnational trafficking scheme on May 27.

He was sentenced by US District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt in Houston on Monday to 135 months in federal prison.

Kasjaniuk's role in the operation was described in court as operating a "waypoint" for hundreds of kilograms of cocaine coming from Mexico and South America through the US on the way to Canada.

Kasjaniuk was living illegally in the Heights neighborhood of Houston for two years, the DEA said.

In the DEA's three-month investigation, they reportedly found that Kasjaniuk handled at least 620 kilograms of cocaine on behalf of the trafficking ring.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Alberta, Canada, Law Enforcement Response Team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Tallichet prosecuted the case.