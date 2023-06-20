As the sweltering heat continues, ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for Texans from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

ERCOT insists that the state's grid is not experiencing emergency conditions and that the conservation notice was issued for precautionary measures.

Texans are encouraged to turn off and unplug cell phone chargers, TVs and kitchen appliances not being used, avoid running laundry or dishwasher loads during peak hours of the day, and turn up thermostats by a few degrees.

While these measures might help ERCOT save energy, David Kinchen with Energy Ogre says it doesn’t necessarily make as much of a difference for your monthly energy bill.

"If you let your house get to 82 degrees, you’re going to have to run the AC to get it to come down," Kinchen said. "In these temperatures -- 80 degrees at night temperatures, that might mean it’s like 2 AM before it comes back to comfortable."

Instead, Kinchen recommends adjusting consumption habits by looking at your household's total daily energy use.

"If you have an electric dryer, you could run it on eco-mode, and it’ll take a little bit longer to dry, but it will use about half the amount of electricity," Kinchen said. "Your dishwasher has a heat and dry button; unclick that button and what it’ll do is it’ll get hot from the water or heat up a little and then if you open up the dishwasher, let it sit for a bit. It’ll eventually dry."

"If you run your dryer at the hottest part of the day, it’s sucking all that air and pushing it outside the vent and sucking all that temperature from outside," he continued. "If you do it at 8 a.m., it’s going to be pulling in some cooler air."

Ultimately, Kinchen says the key to lowering your bill is to simply get a better price rate. Right now, he says customers should be paying around 7 cents per kilowatt-hour on average. Those paying more than that might consider shopping around.

Here's a list of organizations that provide help for families needing assistance on utility bill payments. Certain eligibility requirements must be met to quality.