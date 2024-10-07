"Underconsumption core" social media trend can free up money and time

These days we have so many advertisements and messages coming at us, encouraging us to "buy, buy, buy."

You’ve seen posts on social media promoting high-end lifestyles, urging you to purchase one product after another.

But a new trend called "Underconsumption core" is turning the tables.

"It’s about rediscovering the things we already have, finding a new appreciation for them, putting them back into circulation," said Bobbi Rebell of Financial Wellness Strategies and author of "Launching Financial Grownups.

But underconsumption core is not just about freeing up your money by buying less stuff.

OTHER SMART SENSE: Invitation Homes agrees to refund $48 million to renters after FTC investigation

It’s also about freeing up your mind from purchasing decisions. Think about it. How much time do you spend considering whether to buy something, what make or model you want, or whether you can afford it?

"A lot of wealthy people say the best way to use your time is to reduce decision-making. Make the most of what you already have and streamline what you have," explained Rebell.

Underconsumption core encourages you to take inventory of your stuff and use up what you already have first, such as beauty products.

"You just line them up and use them one at a time until you’ve used up all the ones that you have. And when you buy one, you buy just one, and you only use that one until that one is used up," said Rebell.

Ask yourself: can you fill a need by reusing, repurposing or repairing something you already have?

"You might have sweatshirts from college that have meaning to you in the back of your closet. Rediscover them. Run them through the wash," suggested Rebell.

OTHER SMART SENSE: How to secure a trailer hitch: Expert tips to avoid Deadly Accidents

And when new models of cars or phones come out, or it’s winter coat season, do you really need the newest one?

"Just remove the decision-making and say I’m not buying it, even if it's better. Because what I have is good enough, works for me, and costs me nothing additional," said Rebell.

Here are more tips to help implement underconsumption core: