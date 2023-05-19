Northeast Houston neighbors are left with gaping holes in their houses. They're still cleaning up and looking for temporary places to stay after a police chase ended inside their homes yesterday.

The families are concerned they'll be stuck footing a very large bill.

Boards now block all the destruction left at the Hernandez home after a Houston police officer drove straight through the front room of the family's home, a house they just closed on and moved into less than a month ago.

Right next door a tarp covers the damage where the suspect smashed through, as a police chase ended inside the two homes. The families spent much of today trying to find out who was going to pay for it. "I hope they will pay for it. I still can't believe all of this. It was really frightening. I saw the suspect car going into the other house because I was outside and I couldn't even move," Rosa Hernandez explains.

"Driver open the door slow, both hands up," a home surveillance camera caught an officer with his gun drawn saying to the man who detectives say led officers on a chase.

It's certainly something you don't want to see happening just outside your home.

"I was in shock, and I started crying," says Hernandez.

The peace of a Thursday afternoon was shattered in the Northeast Houston neighborhood when a Houston police officer and the driver he was chasing smashed through two homes here leaving unimaginable damage.

"You can see it's huge (damage) right here in my living room," says Hernandez.

It all started a few blocks away when HPD says an officer tried to stop a driver who ran a red light. The four-minute chase ended with the cars crashing through neighboring homes.

Then officers, one with his gun drawn, arrested Isiah Cates, charging him with Felony Evading after they say he led them on a near 90 miles per hour chase.

Both speeding cars narrowly missed Hernandez. She works two jobs, but happened to be off, and decided to go out and mow her lawn.

"When I was mowing, the police car came within a foot of hitting me," Hernandez explains.

The tire tracks on her lawn and all the damage to the house are still there at Hernandez's home.

So who'll pay for the repairs? The law says the actions of a government employee while responding to an emergency are immune from liability, but there are exceptions, for instance, if a government employee shows reckless disregard for public safety.

"My initial concern was the lack of concern for public safety. I don't know what happened throughout the chase but a chase doesn't end that way unless the officer is failing to use the appropriate amount of concern for the public. The goal can never be catch the bad guy at all costs. It has to be public safety first," says Attorney Charles Adams.

An HPD Crash Review Committee is investigating to see if disciplinary action will be taken against the officer.

HPD says they are going to pay for the repairs to the house the patrol car ran into. A commander with the department will reach out to the Hernandez family to explain the process of filing a claim.

The elderly couple, who lives in the home where the suspect drove into wasn't home when the chase came to an end. I'm told if they were they would have been right there in the very room where the car came crashing through.