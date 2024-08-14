Harris County deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a theft at an Ulta Beauty.

According to video surveillance, two female suspects were seen on camera at the store located in the 19500 block of the North Freeway stealing multiple perfume gift boxes and makeup items totaling $625.99.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office

One suspect hid the stolen goods inside a sling backpack, while the other placed the merchandise in a store mesh bag before walking past the point of sale without paying.

Constable Mark Herman is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact law enforcement.