The University of Houston is mourning the death of a student who recently was found dead on Wednesday.

UH sent out a message Wednesday afternoon sharing the death of a student whose body was found on campus. Reports say the body was found on the basement level of Agnes Arnold Hall.

UH Police say there is no indication of foul play or no ongoing threat to the UH community.

The university sent out a statement saying:

Our community is deeply saddened after a student passed away on campus today. UHPD is investigating and there is no indication of foul play. There is no ongoing threat to our community. We offer our sincerest condolences to the student’s family and friends and our support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss.

Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of the UH community. The Dean of Students will work with the student’s family and help them navigate this difficult time.

All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall are cancelled/closed today.

The university says they will be making a variety of resources available to the community such as UH Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) which is available at (713) 743-5454 and is located in room 226 of Student Service Center 1 and "Let’s Talk" which provides daily, easy access to informal confidential consultations with CAPS therapists. Locations and hours are available here.