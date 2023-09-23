Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will be able to order grocery deliveries through Uber Eats beginning in 2024.

On Wednesday, Sep 20, Uber released a statement on its website.

"We know that online food delivery can have a meaningful impact on reducing barriers to fresh groceries, especially for the most vulnerable–including people living in food deserts, seniors, and those facing disabilities or transportation barriers," company officials wrote in the announcement. "Helping to improve access to quality food is incredibly important to our work at Uber, and we’re proud to use Uber’s technology and extensive local delivery networks to offer SNAP recipients the ability to use their benefits to access fresh groceries conveniently from our app in 2024."

According to Uber, it is also working on accepting FSA cards, Flex cards and waiver payments over its services by 2024 to support Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Uber said it will also launch an AI-powered assistant later this year to showcase the latest available dishes and cuisines, sort through restaurant deals, and reorder previous meals faster.

Another food delivery service, Instacart has already begun accepting SNAP benefits online in all 50 states. As of August, users have been able to purchase groceries using their SNAP benefits.

In the original report, SNAP recipients can choose from more than 120 retail banners on the Instacart app and website. The company says online shopping can help to overcome in-store SNAP shopping stigmas, and families will have more access to fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods.