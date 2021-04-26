Uber and Lyft motorists describe a "driver shortage" possibly impacting rates and wait times

What some are calling a driver shortage is impacting passengers hoping to travel on Uber or Lyft.

"If I try to get a driver now, I’m waiting a lot longer than I ever did before," said passenger Lakwan Bonsu.

According to Bonsu, he has been waiting longer and paying more for rides on Lyft and Uber throughout the last several weeks.

"[The main issues are] just the price increase and the wait times," said Bonsu. "If I got surge charged from my place [before], I might pay 25 to 30 dollars. Now it’s 60 to 70 dollars. I’m like, what the heck is this?"

On Monday, we spoke with two people that drive for both Uber and Lyft. According to these rideshare workers, there’s currently an Uber and Lyft driver shortage.

"Drivers are getting the pandemic unemployment, so they don’t have to drive," said Ray Martin. "Without some sort of surge or primetime [situation], the drivers are actually losing money [by working]."

"Drivers, for the most part, are really getting fed up with Uber and Lyft, said Diana. "[They’re] charging a customer $140 for a ride, but the driver gets $6."

Neither Uber or Lyft admit to a driver shortage or higher rates for customers.

"As more people are vaccinated, demand from customers has increased which has caused longer wait times," said a spokesperson from Uber. "We're working to bring more drivers and delivery people onto the road, and for anyone interested, now is a great chance to earn money flexibly on your own schedule. We've taken safety measures, such as required use of masks, to make sure both drivers and riders can safely rely on the Uber platform."

Both Lyft and Uber say they’re trying to hire more new drivers as more people get COVID-19 vaccines.

"We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again," said a spokesperson from Lyft. "We’re working to meet demand, including providing incentives to drivers, who are busier and earning more than they were even before the pandemic."