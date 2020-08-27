U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw makes virtual appearance at RNC

On a night Republicans chose to focus on “heroism” former Navy Seal and Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw drew the call. Few are more qualified to opine on the critical subject than the Afghan war veteran who lost an eye serving the nation in combat.

“Since 9/11 I’ve seen America’s heroes up close. Some of them saved my life. Some of them saved many other’s lives. Many of them never made it home. These heroes acted as if the whole struggle depended on them alone as if any weakness on their part would be a reflection on the whole nation. That’s called duty, and America has a long history of it,” said Crenshaw.

But it was the under-appreciated reality of every-day heroism, far away from America’s battlefields, that drew Crenshaw’s most profound praise and call for replication.

“It’s the nurse who volunteers for back to back shifts caring for COVID patients because she feels that’s her duty. It’s the parent who will re-learn algebra because there’s no way they’re letting their kid fall behind while schools are closed. It’s the cop that gets spit on one day and will save a child’s life the next. America is the country where the young military wife with two young children answers the unexpected knock at the door, looks the man in uniform in the eye, and even as her whole world comes crashing down, stands up straight, holds back tears, and takes care of her family because she must. This is what heroism looks like. It's who we are, a nation of heroes, and we need you now more than ever,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw delivered his speech on the venerable deck of the Battleship Texas.

