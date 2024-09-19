U.S. passport renewals now available online

After travelers faced long delays and backlogs trying to get their U.S. passports renewed in recent years, the U.S. State Department now offers online renewals.

The first thing to know is that you still don't want to wait until the last minute to get it done. The State Department says online renewals will take the usual 6 to 8 weeks to process. Passports that have expired for more than 5 years do not qualify for online renewal.

MORE SMART SENSE: Could new catastrophe insurance help cut homeowners' insurance costs?

To start the process, go to travel.state.gov. The site has been tested for the last two months and went live this week.

The cost for an online renewal is the same as renewing by mail at $130.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The online renewal service does not offer Expedited service. You can only request an Expedited service with a mail application, which costs an additional $60.

Online renewals are also not for urgent travel. If you have to travel last minute and need a passport, you must make an appointment at a passport center.

The State Department says it has hired more workers and improved the website to meet demand.

MORE SMART SENSE: Texas has third most boats and gear stolen in country

Another note for travelers is that TSA is proposing pushing back the Real ID deadline for full enforcement to 2027.

The deadline is currently May 2025.

Real ID is processed through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles when drivers are applying for or renewing a driver's license.

You'll need the following documentation: