U.S. bombs Iran: Texas leaders react after President Trump announces strikes

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

Texas leaders react

Senator John Cornyn

"President Trump made the courageous and correct decision to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat. God Bless the USA. Thank you to our extraordinary military and our indomitable @POTUS This is what leadership on the world stage looks like."

Senator Ted Cruz

"I commend our pilots and servicemembers, our intelligence personnel, President Trump, and his national security staff on tonight's successful and critical operation..."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

"I'm proud to stand with President Trump as he takes action to protect our country and ensure the murderous Iranian regime never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Incredibly grateful for President Trump and the brave men and women in our military defending our great nation."

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett

"Here is yet another reminder that the Constitution is not optional…

Congress must authorize military force before any president—including Trump—launches a strike."

Julián Castro

"IDIOTIC. Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence said there’s no evidence Iran was close to having a nuclear weapon. Now Trump has stupidly, needlessly and dangerously bombed Iran under false pretenses. This makes America and its allies less safe, not more."

U.S. involvement in Iran

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

