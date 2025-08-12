U.S. authorities charge Haitian gang leader "Barbecue" with conspiring to violate sanctions

The Brief A Haitian gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, also known as "Barbecue," and a U.S. citizen have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to send funds from the U.S. to support Cherizier's gang activities in Haiti. Cherizier has been under U.S. sanctions since 2020 for his role in serious human rights abuses, including the 2018 La Saline massacre. The U.S. citizen has been arrested, but Cherizier, who faces a $5 million reward for his arrest, remains a fugitive.



An indictment was unsealed today in U.S. District Court charging 48-year-old Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue, of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and 48-year-old Bazile Richardson, also known as Fredo, Fred Lion, Leo Danger, and Lepe Blode, a naturalized U.S. citizen, with leading a conspiracy to transfer funds from the United States to Cherizier to fund his gang activities in Haiti in violation of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Cherizier.

Cherizier is a fugitive believed to be from Haiti.

Richardson was arrested on July 23 in Pasadena, Texas, and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, Cherizier is a former officer in the Haitian National Police and the leader of a gang known as the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and allies who helped to forge a gang alliance called Viv Ansanm that united Haiti’s many criminal gangs to oppose the legitimate government of Haiti.

On Dec. 10, 2020, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Cherizier and designated Cherizier as a Specially Designated National (SDN) for his role in serious human rights abuses in Haiti. As a result of this designation, U.S. citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with or for the benefit of Cherizier, without an approved license from OFAC.

As alleged in the indictment, since Cherizier’s SDN designation in December 2020, Cherizier and Richardson have together led a wide-ranging conspiracy with individuals in the United States, Haiti, and elsewhere to raise funds for Cherizier’s gang activities in violation of the sanctions imposed on Cherizier.

In particular, Cherizier and Richardson directly solicited money transfers from members of the Haitian diaspora located in the United States. After sending funds to intermediaries in Haiti for Cherizier’s benefit, the U.S. and Haitian co-conspirators would send Cherizier images of receipts from the money transfers. Cherizier used these funds principally to pay salaries to the members of his gang and to acquire firearms from illicit firearms dealers in Haiti.

"Cherizier and a U.S. associate sought to raise funds in the United States to bankroll Cherizier’s violent criminal enterprise, which is driving a security crisis in Haiti," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

"The National Security Division does not tolerate criminal gang fundraising in the United States and will continue to pursue those who enable Haiti’s violence and instability."

"There’s a good reason that there’s a $5 million reward for information leading to Cherizier’s arrest. He’s a gang leader responsible for heinous human rights abuses, including violence against American citizens in Haiti," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia.

"The U.S. government sanctioned Cherizier in 2020 because he was responsible for an ongoing campaign of violence, including the 2018 La Saline massacre, in which 71 people were killed, more than 400 houses were destroyed, and at least seven women raped by armed gangs. The U.S. Attorney’s office is committed to apprehending Cherizier and bringing him to justice, along with individuals like defendant Richardson, who has sent money and other support to Cherizier from the United States in violation of U.S. sanctions. Our office is committed to keeping Americans safe anywhere in the world, and the gang violence that has ravaged Haiti must end."

"The FBI is committed to confronting foreign terrorist organizations wherever they operate, and Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier’s gang is no exception," said Acting Assistant Director Darren Cox of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division.

"Through intelligence, partnerships, and the full weight of federal law, we are dismantling FTOs and rooting out those who threaten the safety of our communities."

"The unsealing of this indictment marks the result of a lengthy investigation into Jimmy Cherizier’s criminal activities," said Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd M. Lyons.

"His actions to fund the oppression and slaughter of Haitians, including firearm procurement and trafficking networks, fundraising activities, movement and usage of U.S. dollars, and violations of sanctions, are unconscionable, but today marks a step towards accountability."

The FBI Miami Field Office and HSI Washington Field Office are investigating the case, with substantial assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Providing valuable support are the FBI Houston, Boston, and Charlotte Field Offices and the HSI Miami Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas N. Saunders for the District of Columbia and Trial Attorney Beau Barnes of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.