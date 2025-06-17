U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday Ball held in Houston Saturday

Houston honored the 250th birthday of the United States Army with a formal black-tie celebration Saturday evening at the Omni Houston Hotel and FOX 26's SVP/General Manager D’Artagnan Bebel helped to emcee the event.

Inside Houston's U.S. Army 250th Birthday Ball

What we know:

Military leadership, active-duty service members, elected officials, veterans, and supporters came together to celebrate, reflection, and pay tribute to those who have fallen.

SUGGESTED: 250th birthday of the United States Army

The prestigious 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, handled the posting of the colors for the program and attendees were given a patriotic performance featuring music using a fife and drum.

Lieutenant Colonel Lyndsey L. Thompson, Commander of the U.S. Army Accession Mission Support Battalion in Fort Knox, Kentucky, was the guest speaker for the evening.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

At the end of the program, the U.S. Army has a long-standing tradition of cutting the Army cake using a Saber is used to signify the strength and commitment to those served and who have served.

The youngest and oldest soldiers in the unit were the guests honored to cut the cake. Eldest veterans, Joe Rodriguez, 99, and Bertha Lee, 100, were joined by the youngest soldier, SPC Cailyn Bryce Whitner, who is planning to be commissioned as Second Lieutenant from Sam Houston State, in cutting the cake.