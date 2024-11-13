U-Haul crashes into home in Houston's Mission Bend neighborhood

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office and Community Fire Department are investigating a crash involving a U-Haul truck and a home in the Mission Bend neighborhood.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Winkleman Rd. and Corona Del Mar Dr.

Community Fire Department requested heavy rescue to assess the structural damage and to tarp the damaged area of the home to protect the residents from the weather elements.

Community FD Captain Samantha Smith said the driver of the U-Haul lost control and crashed into the home. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating if there was another vehicle involved with the U-Haul before the collision with the house.

There were people inside the home at the time of the collision, but no injuries inside the home were reported.