Memphis Police Department has released the graphic video of the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols, 29, was pulled over by Memphis police on Jan. 7 around 8:30 p.m. for alleged "reckless driving." The officers involved were Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

Nichols' family would later say he was photographing a sunset.

**GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING**: This RAW footage contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officials say a "confrontation occurred" and Nichols was brutally beaten by the five officers. Nichols ran away from the officers and a second confrontation occurred while officers were attempting to take Nichols into custody.

Nichols reportedly said he was having shortness of breath and an ambulance was called to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Jan. 10, three days later.

On Jan. 8 Memphis police say they contacted the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, which asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a use-of-force investigation.

The five officers were terminated following an internal administrative review, the department said in a release. The department said the five officers were fired and arrested for using excessive force, failing to intervene, and failing to render aid on Jan. 20.

Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, reportedly told local media on Jan. 14, that Nichols suffered cardiac arrest and kidney failure because of a beating by officers.

Reports say Nichols' family saw the body camera video of the incident with their attorneys. The attorneys say the video showed Nichols being beaten for three minutes in a "savage" encounter. They described the video as being similar to the police beating of Rodney King.

The video allegedly shows Nichols was shocked, pepper-sprayed, and restrained after he was pulled over minutes from his home while returning from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset.

Ahead of the video being released, Nichols's mother makes a plea to the public to "protest in peace" when the "horrific" video is released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

