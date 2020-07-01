TxDOT providing driving tips for July 4 travelers

Independence Day weekend is quickly approaching, and travelers will be hitting the road to travel for weekend getaways. The Texas Department of Transportation is offering some tips for those traveling.

Be safe as you travel the state’s highways during the busy summer driving season.

- Always obey posted speed limits and drive a safe speed for traffic, road, and weather conditions.

- Be extra cautious driving through road construction or maintenance work zones.

- When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle, TxDOT vehicle, tow truck or utility vehicle with flashing blue or amber lights on the side of the road, move over a lane or reduce your speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

- Keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you.

- Drive with your lights on so you are more visible to oncoming traffic.

- Watch for motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians, as more people come out to enjoy the summer weather.

- Pay attention, focus 100% on driving and always buckle up.

Take precautions to prevent drowsy driving, especially when traveling long distances.

- Never drink alcohol or take sedating medications before driving.

- Get plenty of rest before your trip.

- Schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles. Rest for 15 to 20 minutes during each stop.

- Avoid driving between midnight and 6 a.m.

- Take advantage of the state’s Safety Rest Areas and Travel Information Centers. While stopped at a rest area, drivers should follow suggested CDC guidelines to protect against coronavirus, such as maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds.

- For long trips, travel with a companion who can help you stay alert and share the driving.