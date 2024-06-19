The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) announced the start of an $8.3 million roadway rehabilitation project will begin on June 21.

According to TXDOT, the extensive project will involve multiple closures, potentially impacting traffic flow in the area.

The following closures are scheduled as part of the project:

I-45 North Freeway northbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 eastbound : Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

I-45 North Freeway northbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 westbound : Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

I-45 North Freeway southbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 eastbound : Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound entrance ramp from Greenspoint Drive/Greensgate Drive and Northchase Drive : Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound entrance ramp from Imperial Valley Drive : Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, December 16.

Beltway 8 eastbound main lanes between Ella Boulevard and Imperial Valley Drive : Multiple alternate lanes closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound from Imperial Valley Drive and the entrance ramp from the Hardy Frontage Road : Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound connector ramp to Hardy Toll Road northbound : Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound exit to Aldine Westfield Road : Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 westbound main lanes between Aldine Westfield Road and Imperial Valley Drive: One (1) left (inside) lane closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Drivers should expect delays during these closures and consider alternative routes. Updated closure information is available at Houston TranStar, and all schedules are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

The project spans from west of Hardy Toll Road to east of Aldine Westfield Road and is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

TXDOT appreciates the public’s patience and reminds everyone to drive cautiously through work zones, keeping an eye out for construction crews and equipment. Area residents are also urged to exercise caution if driving, walking, or biking near any construction activities.