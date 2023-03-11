Two teens, 14 and 15, shot in accidental shooting in south Houston townhome

Two teenagers were shot after a reported accidental shooting in south Houston, police say.

According to Houston police, two teenagers, 14 and 15-years old were injured after a gun accidentally went off at a townhome in the 2700 block of Reed Road at Reed Parque Townhomes.

SUGGESTED: 4 shot at party in south Houston, including two security guards

Reports say the 14-year-old was shot in the foot and the 15-year-old had a graze wound.

Police are still investigating the incident.