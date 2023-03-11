4 shot at party in south Houston, including two security guards

Police are still piecing together what occurred at a venue last night in south Houston.

According to Houston police, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a gunfight broke out in the 4900 block of Fuqua Street near Tumbling R Ranch The Fairground where at least three people were shot outside a venue people can rent out for events.

HPD Lieutenant Willkens says a security guard working at the venue and two suspects got into an altercation in the parking lot outside. The altercation escalated, and a shooting broke out. Reports say both suspects may have had rifles, but officials know one of them did.

SUGGESTED: Texas women missing in Mexico after crossing border on trip

Two other security guards came over when the shooting occurred and police say a large gunfight broke out, with the suspects shooting at least two of the security guards.

Assistant Chief Hardin says another man was coming to pick up his girlfriend from the party. He got into an exchange of gunfire with the suspects and drove off in his car, reports say. Hardin says the suspects followed him and another set of gunfire occurs, and the man was shot.

Another man showed up at a hospital with his wife and told officials he was at the party when he was shot.

MORE: DPS urging Texans to avoid Spring Break travel to Mexico

According to Asst. Chief Hardin, all victims are reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.