Two shot and killed at mobile home park in Texas City, suspect dead after standoff with police

A double shooting in Texas City has occurred at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park.

Two people, a man and woman, were shot and killed at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park off FM 3436 around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect fled in a truck and was chased by League City Police and was in a standoff with authorities on the Gulf Freeway between NASA Road 1 and Bay Area Blvd. After crashing his vehicle on Gulf Freeway, the suspect is dead from likely a self-inflicted gunshot.

This is a developing story.

