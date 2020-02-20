Two shot and killed at mobile home park in Texas City, suspect dead after standoff with police
TEXAS CITY, Texas - A double shooting in Texas City has occurred at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park.
Two people, a man and woman, were shot and killed at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park off FM 3436 around 8:30 p.m.
The suspect fled in a truck and was chased by League City Police and was in a standoff with authorities on the Gulf Freeway between NASA Road 1 and Bay Area Blvd. After crashing his vehicle on Gulf Freeway, the suspect is dead from likely a self-inflicted gunshot.
This is a developing story.