Two shot and killed at mobile home park in Texas City, suspect dead after standoff with police

Published 
Two people were shot and killed at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park off FM 3436 around 8:30 p.m. Police say the shooter is on the run.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A double shooting in Texas City has occurred at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park.

Two people, a man and woman, were shot and killed at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park off FM 3436 around 8:30 p.m. 

The suspect fled in a truck and was chased by League City Police and was in a standoff with authorities on the Gulf Freeway between NASA Road 1 and Bay Area Blvd. After crashing his vehicle on Gulf Freeway, the suspect is dead from likely a self-inflicted gunshot. 

This is a developing story. 

