Two men shot during apparent drive-by in south Houston, shooters still on the run

article

Police are looking for the attackers who shot two men following an apparent drive-by in south Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened on Tuesday a little before 7 p.m. in the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Blvd, where two men were standing outside a gas station. Investigators say that's when a gold or tan-colored sedan pulled up and opened fire at them from inside the car.

By the time officers arrived, the attackers had already driven away and were said to have driven southbound but remain on the run, as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the two unidentified men were rushed to a hospital but their condition was unspecified.

Authorities are urging the public with any information related to this incident to reach out to HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP