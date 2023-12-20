The Houston Police Department and Pasadena Police Department are investigating a high speed chase and crash near Harwin Drive and Fondren Road involving two people suspected of robbing a Pasenda store.

Police say around 9:30pm, officers spotted a car and went into pursuit, which led to a high speed chase.

Two people inside the car, police say, stole over $7,000 from a WSS store in Pasadena.

The chase ended in a crash in front of a gas station near Sharpstown after the driver ran a red light and crashed into a pick-up truck.

Police say a fire broke out in the truck's engine.

Both suspects tried to get out of the car after the crash and run away, but they were taken into custody, according to police.

One of those suspects was taken to the hospital after getting glass in their eye after the crash.

Police say the people inside the truck did not report any injuries.



