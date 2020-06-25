Two killed after car crashes into small transit bus in Channelview
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Two people are dead and one critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a small transit bus in Channelview.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says preliminary information shows that a four-door sedan was traveling southbound on Sheldon Road toward I-10 when it began to speed up for unknown reasons.
That car then went into oncoming traffic and was hit by a small transit bus.
The front passenger and driver of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.
A rear passenger was taken by LifeFlight in critical condition to a local hospital.
Only the driver was inside the bus, and they were not injured in the crash