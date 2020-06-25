Two killed after car crashes into small transit bus in Channelview

Two people are dead and one critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a small transit bus in Channelview.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says preliminary information shows that a four-door sedan was traveling southbound on Sheldon Road toward I-10 when it began to speed up for unknown reasons.

That car then went into oncoming traffic and was hit by a small transit bus.

The front passenger and driver of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

A rear passenger was taken by LifeFlight in critical condition to a local hospital.

Only the driver was inside the bus, and they were not injured in the crash