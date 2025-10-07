Two Harris County Jail inmates die while in custody after two days

The Brief Billy Ray Turner and Pebbles Girardi were both pronounced dead while in custody at Harris County Jail on Friday. According to officials, both inmates suffered from an apparent medical emergency. Turner and Girardi were arrested on Oct. 1.



Two inmates in Harris County Jail died while in custody on Friday after they both suffered from an apparent medical emergency, according to officials.

Billy Ray Turner and Pebbles Girardi were both pronounced dead hours apart at separate hospitals. The autopsy for both is still pending.

Death of Billy Ray Turner

What we know:

Turner, 58, was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center a little after 8 a.m. after he reportedly experienced a medical emergency while in custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

He was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Houston Police Department on a felony burglary of habitation.

Turner was pronounced dead on Friday at 6:08 p.m., authorities report. His death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Death of Pebbles Girardi

What we know:

On Oct. 1, 34-year-old Girardi was arrested on multiple warrants including, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and assault bodily injury.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency while in her cell around noon, officials said.

Girardi was pronounced dead on Friday at 1:29 p.m. Her death was also reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Investigation into death of two inmates

What's next:

Turner and Girardi's deaths are being investigated by HPD in accordance with a state law that jail deaths are investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail.