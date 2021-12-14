Two detention officers attacked inside Harris County Jail

FOX 26 has learned that two Harris County detention officers were attacked inside the county jail on Monday night.



According to Robin McIhenny Foster, Legal Counsel for Harris County Deputies Organization said a male and female detention officer were attacked by one inmate.

Foster said the male detention officer suffered a broken ankle and broken nose while the female detention officer suffered a head injury and cuts from the beating.



Both detention officers were hospitalized.

This comes just over a week after an inmate attacked a female sergeant inside the same facility.

