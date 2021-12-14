500 inmates being moved out of Harris Co. jail to other facilities

article

FOX 26 has learned 500 inmates are being moved out of the Harris County Jail.



We’re told that the inmates are being moved to other jails within the state. However, it’s unclear which jails they’ll be headed to at this time.

This comes after a female sergeant at the Harris County Jail was attacked by an inmate earlier this month.

RELATED: How did inmate brutally attack, sexually assault sergeant inside Harris County Jail?

Advertisement

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addressed the issues within the jail including staffing shortages. He said that even though all the jobs are filled, the jail needs 550 to 700 new employees. The jail is the largest in the state of Texas and the third-largest in the nation.



RELATED: Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy says some inmates roam jail freely instead of being escorted, handcuffed



Just last month, county commissioners approved the hiring of 100 jail workers but the hundreds more Sheriff Gonzalez says they need can’t be hired until the sheriff’s office gets the green light from the commissioners.



RELATED: Problem with new hires quitting amid safety concerns highlighted after HCSO deputy was sexually assaulted



Despite the shortage, Sheriff Gonzalez says they are still meeting the minimum state requirement of one worker for every 48 inmates. He added during a recent news conference when the veteran deputy was violently attacked there was one employee for every 42 inmates.



RELATED: Deputy who works inside Harris Co. jail speaks to FOX 26 following recent inmate assault on deputy



"I've felt so many different feelings over the course of these last two days from anger, to being sick, heartbroken," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez during a press conference last week. "We’re going to do everything we can to make this better, to make sure our facility is safe for our team members."



RELATED: Top leaders who oversee Harris Co. Jail take 4-day cruise together, bans other staff from taking time off

