HCSO investigating report of female sergeant being sexually assaulted by county jail inmate

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a report that a female sergeant was physically and sexually assaulted by a county jail inmate.

According to a release, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant reported an assault by a 27-year-old Harris County Jail male inmate in an administrative office on the fifth floor of the facility located at 1200 Baker Street.

Sources tell FOX 26 a longtime sergeant was in her office when an inmate pushed the door open and attacked her for 13 minutes.

That's when, the source said, the inmate calmly walked out of her office and went back to his cell.

Authorities said the sergeant was immediately taken to the jail clinic for treatment and later transported to a local hospital for further medical care and support services.

Sources also tell FOX 26, the inmate, who is in jail for charges of sex assault, made a court appearance on Monday. He was wearing a purple wristband, which means he was supposed to be escorted at all times.

"The brutal attack of our Sheriff’s Office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a release. "Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice. All our brave employees deserve to feel safe, and we will do everything to protect them. Our team’s immediate focus is offering a range of full support to our team member."

The investigation remains in the early stages, authorities said. In addition to the criminal investigation, an internal review will be conducted.