The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two people found at a house on Old Alvin Road and FM 517.

Investigators were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, whether this is a double homicide or a murder/suicide has yet to be determined.

At the time of writing this story, investigators are waiting on a search warrant to continue the investigation inside the house.

