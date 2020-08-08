Two first responders in the Houston area, were laid to rest Saturday after losing their battle with COVID-19.



Services were held for Harris County Deputy Mark Brown and Houston Firefighter Jerry Pacheco.



Brown's career in law enforcement started about 23 years ago when he joined the Hempstead Police Department, then Precinct 5 in 2017.

Pacheco was a 17-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department and was assigned to Station 101 in kingwood.



He leaves behind a son, who is also a Houston firefighter.