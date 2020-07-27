Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy dies after battle against COVID-19

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 5 is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Investigator Mark Brown, 53, passed away Saturday night after a courageous battle against COVID-19.

According to Ted Heap, Harris County Constable for Precinct 5, Brown served in law enforcement for 23 years with the last three years spent with the Pct. 5 family. His career began with the Hempstead Police Department and included 18 years of service as a Spring Branch ISD police officer.

“Mark Brown represented the very best of Precinct 5,” said Heap. “Whether he was on patrol or investigating an unsolved case, he was a dedicated and hard-working deputy who sought only to protect our residents and see that justice was served.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Deputy Brown joined Precinct 5 in March 2017, serving as a patrol deputy in the department’s Central District. He became one of Constable Heap’s Uniformed Investigative Deputies in the department’s Special Operations Division in 2019.

Advertisement

Brown was a Houston native and graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1985, according to Heap. He was named a 2nd team All-American baseball player while studying criminal justice at Dallas Baptist University in 1988.

Brown is survived by his wife, Michelle, and four children, Christopher, Isabella, Abigail, and Jacob.

Funeral arrangements are pending.