Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in the early hours Friday morning on I-69 and Kingwood Drive.

According to Montgomery County law enforcement, around 1:45 a.m., a Precinct 4 Deputy was driving southbound on Interstate 69 and saw a 2016 Hyundai driving south in the northbound lane. The deputy called in other units, but soon after the wrong-way Hyundai collided head-on with a 2012 Hyundai.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. It took firefighters 15 minutes to get the 66-year-old driver of the 2012 Hyundai out of his vehicle because he was trapped. Authorities say he was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later died from critical injuries.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack has ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to take the deceased driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.