Two dead following rollover crash, driver jumps off overpass on Tomball Parkway

Southbound lanes of the Tomball Parkway were shut down Wednesday afternoon after a major rollover crash.

The crash occurred around noon near the N. Sam Houston Parkway. Some lanes have since reopened.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a driver struck another vehicle and caused it to flip over.

The constable’s office says a driver exited his vehicle and jumped over the nearby overpass. He was pronounced deceased.

The occupant in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

